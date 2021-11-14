TikTok is helping small businesses boom with social media marketing

Social media is a powerful marketing tool, especially for small businesses Photo by Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

Article content As a marketing medium, TikTok is proving to be very successful for small businesses, especially with some businesses in Ontario reporting massive sales bumps because of their efforts. As reported by CBC , “The video-sharing platform [TikTok] has been credited with bringing back the short-form video and a social media culture less focused on carefully curated aspirational content, but rather bite-sized pieces of entertainment taken from day-to-day life.”

Article content It’s clear that using TikTok can help small businesses to reach a much larger platform, with millions of potential customers that can bring a lot of business to otherwise hard to discover products. While it’s simple to download the TikTok app and start creating and posting content, having a plan and taking a deliberate approach to what you post is essential if you’re to use it as a successful marketing medium – as it is with any social media platform. Learning about social media marketing topics such as SEO optimization, advertising, social media management, brand sponsorships and more can help you to make an impact and grow your platform faster, and with better results.

