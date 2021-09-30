TikTok embraces NFTs with creator-led collection By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Social media platform TikTok has announced its first foray into the nonfungible token, or NFT, market with a new collection inspired by its leading trend-setters.

On Thursday, the company announced TikTok Top Moments, a new program that allows content creators to be recognized and rewarded for their content. The NFT drops will be launched on and powered by Immutable X, a new scaling solution for layer-two NFT protocol Immutable.