TikTok Announces It Now Has Over A Billion Active Users

Y’all know we love a good Ki!Ki! from TikTok. We love it so much that it now has over a billion active users from across the world.

In a blog post from earlier this week, TikTok made the announcement that its platform is popping, hunny! With over a billion active users, it’s one of the few apps not owned by Facebook or Google to achieve this accomplishment.

Growing amid the pandemic, TikTok housed many of the viral dance challenges, including Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” and “Don’t Rush.”

TikTok also became the most downloaded-app in the world with 315 million downloads in the first quarter of 2020.

According to The Verge, “ByteDance reportedly saw its 2020 revenue more than double from the year prior, to $34.3 billion. From its launch to date, SensorTower says TikTok installs have reached 3.2 billion, which includes information from Douyin, the Chinese version of the app. TikTok’s monthly average users in August were up 25 percent from August 2020. In June of this year, ByteDance was valued at $425 billion.”

According to a report, Millennials also started using TikTok more than before. “The increase can also be seen in the millennial generation too. In 2019, millennials barely used TikTok – with just 3% using it regularly. Early in the coronavirus outbreak, this number went up to 19%, with reports suggesting it has skyrocketed in recent weeks.”

Just last year, Trump was threatening to ban TikTok. But that was avoided because of a partnership with Oracle.

TikTok stated,“As part of this proposal, Oracle will become our trusted technology provider, responsible for hosting all US user data and securing associated computer systems to ensure US national security requirements are fully satisfied,” TikTok said. “We are currently working with Wal-Mart on a commercial partnership as well. Both companies will take part in a TikTok Global pre-IPO financing round in which they can take up to a 20% cumulative stake in the company. We will also maintain and expand TikTok Global’s headquarters in the US, while bringing 25,000 jobs across the country.”

Vanessa Pappas, TikTok chief operating officer, thanked users for “making TikTok a truly special place.”

Roomies, what do y’all think of this?

The post TikTok Announces It Now Has Over A Billion Active Users appeared first on The Shade Room.