Tikehau Capital applies to list SPAC on Singapore Exchange -sources

SINGAPORE — European asset manager Tikehau Capital has applied to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the Singapore Exchange, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Several funds, including Singapore state investor Temasek-backed Vertex Holdings, are also planning to list SPACs, encouraged by new rules introduced by the exchange and the easing of some measures that had been viewed as too strict by participants.

The SPAC, sponsored by Tikehau Capital and Financiere Agache, a holding company of LVMH luxury goods chief Bernard Arnault, will raise about S$200 million ($150 million), said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.