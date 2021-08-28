Tik Tok Bans ‘Crate Challenge’ Videos From Their Platform Due To Injuries

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The #CrateChallenge has been up and down our timelines on several social media platforms. You can’t go on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or Tik Tok without seeing a video of someone attempting to make it up the crates. It seems like everybody and their mama has been trying to win a few dollars. However, with the rising number of videos being shared with failed attempts, and people falling, Tik Tok isn’t here for it.

If you tried to search the #CrateChallenge on Tik Tok today, then you probably received the message, “No results found” or “This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines.” That’s because all videos have been wiped from the platform. According to CNN, the Chinese-based app has banned all challenge videos from their platform due to dangerous activity. An official Tik Tok spokesperson said, “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.” They continued, “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

Tik Tok isn’t the first person to speak out about the dangers of the challenge. Medical professionals have also warned users about potential lifeline injuries. As we previously reported, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vonda Wright told NBC News that some injuries such as wrist fractures, forearm fractures, broken femur bones, torn ACLs, or concussions with a head bleed could potentially cause lifelong brain damage are all results of the ‘Crate Challenge.’

With the hype around the challenge, it’s unclear if this news will make people think twice about participating. As of right now, no other platforms have said they’re banning the videos. Roommates, do you think this was a smart move for Tik Tok? Drop a comment and let us know below!

