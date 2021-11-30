#Roommates, it’s truly the end of an iconic era, as golf legend Tiger Woods has just revealed a heartbreaking announcement that his fans are likely to take pretty hard. During a recent interview, Tiger Woods officially confirmed that his days as a full-time golfer are now a thing of the past due to the severe injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

@CNN reports, Tiger Woods recently gave an in-depth interview with ‘Golf Digest’ where he spoke publicly about his Febrile car accident——and revealed that his golfing future is practically a thing of the past. Speaking about his decision to no longer golf full-time, Tiger said “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose.”

He continued, adding “Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Speaking about the extreme physical toll his car accident had on his body, Tiger Woods also explained the multiple surgeries he has endured this year——and that he still has a long road to full recovery. “I have so far to go. … I’m not even at the halfway point. I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg. At the same time, as you know, I’ve had five back operations. So as the leg gets stronger, sometimes the back may act up. … It’s a tough road.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Tiger Woods Announces That His Time As A Full-Time Golfer Is Over Due To Injuries From Previous Car Accident appeared first on The Shade Room.