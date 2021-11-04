‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Reveals “Aggressive” Cancer Diagnosis And Asks For Prison Release

Roommates, ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic has recently confirmed that he has an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer and as a result is asking for a compassionate release from prison, where he is currently serving 22 years for the murder-for-hire plot to allegedly kill his rival Carole Baskin.

Following his incarceration in January 2020, ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic has publicly made it very clear that he wants to be released from prison for allegedly attempting to have Carole Baskin murdered. However, according to a recent message posted to his official Instagram page, he desperately wants to be released due to his declining health.

Joe Exotic posted the following message:

“Update Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice love #joeexotic #exclusive #breakingnews #freejoeexotic #justiceforjoeexotic”

As we previously reported, Netflix recently dropped the first trailer for the upcoming sequel to the incredibly popular limited series ‘Tiger King,’ with season two slated to be released on November 17th.

In response, Carole Baskin filed an official lawsuit against the filmmakers for using her image and likeness without permission, as she claims she has no involvement in the second installment.

