Tiger King 2 trailer: Netflix releases first look at Joe Exotic documentary follow-up

Netflix have released the first trailer for Tiger King 2.

Released on Wednesday (27 October), the trailer offers a first glimpse at the follow-up to the 2020 cultural phenomenon documentary series about private big cat owners in the US.

It shows calls with Joe Exotic from prison, as well as further exploration of the rivalry between the imprisoned zookeeper and his nemesis, animal sanctuary owner, Carole Baskin.

Exotic was imprisoned for hiring a hitman to assassinate Baskin, who has accused the directors of “falsely portraying” her.

The teaser also reveals that the show will premiere on the streaming service 17 November.

You can watch it below.

While Baskin is shown in the trailer, she has previously said that she is not involved in the sequel.

“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” she said.

“[Co-director] Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Baskin has been particularly outraged at the insinuations the show makes regarding the death of her second husband, Don Lewis.

Tiger King explores numerous conspiracy theories that she was involved in his disappearance, with the trailer for Tiger King 2 appearing to look even further into this idea.

Several cast members will be returning for Tiger King 2, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson.

Tiger King 2 comes to Netflix on 17 November.