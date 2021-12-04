Tiffany Haddish’s 42nd Birthday Tribute From Ex Common – Hollywood Life

No bad blood! Despite splitting after a year of dating, Common posted a sweet message for ex Tiffany Haddish as she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Tiffany Haddish got plenty of love on her 42nd birthday — including from ex-boyfriend Common, 49. Despite their split two days ago, the rapper shared a sweet message for the comedian via Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known,” Common, née Lonnie Rashid Lynn, penned on Friday, Dec. 3.

“May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!” the Illinois native added. He wrote the caption alongside a stunning headshot of the The Carmichael Show actress wearing a bright magenta and orange plunging top. Tiffany had her hair into a slick side ponytail in the snap, showing off her glowing skin.

The post comes just days after the celebrity couple, who met via virtual date on app Bumble, broke up. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE on Nov. 29. Notably, the two do have busy schedules given tour schedules.

Despite the split, fans were keen for the two to seemingly reunite in the comments! “Happy birthday to Common’s queen… Am glad the news wasn’t true,” one wrote. “It’s time for you to get married. Marry my girl,” and “Happy for ya’ll,” others wrote, seemingly either not believing the break-up report or unaware of the news. “Tell me you want her back, without telling me you want her back! Happy birthday,” a fourth person replied.

Tiffany originally confirmed that she was dating Common back in Aug. 2020. “I am in a relationship,” she said on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, confirming they had actually crossed paths on a film set in 2019 before the Bumble match. Their original meeting, however, “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.

Following their Bumble re-connect, the pair fell for each other and began to quarantine together. He got tested for everything [COVID], I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she hilariously also said at the time.