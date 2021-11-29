Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than A Year Of Dating – Hollywood Life

Tiffany Haddish and Common reportedly decided to part ways after she confirmed they were dating in Aug. 2020.

Tiffany Haddish, 41, and Common, 49, have broken up. The lovebirds split because their lives are just too “busy” right now, according to one source. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source told PEOPLE on Nov. 29.

The news comes more than a year after Tiffany confirmed they were dating in an interview on Steve-O‘s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star said before revealing it was with Common. She also joked about their similarly shaved heads at the time. “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Tiffany and Common’s reps about their reported split but have yet to receive a response.

This story is still developing…