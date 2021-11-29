Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up After A Year

The couple began dating in August 2020.
The Girls Trip actor confirmed her relationship with the rapper back in August 2020 while on TV personality Steve-O’s podcast. At the time, Tiffany called it the “best relationship I’ve ever been in.”
“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she told Steve-O. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”
While the two met on the set of the 2019 crime-drama The Kitchen, it wasn’t until a virtual Bumble date during the height of quarantine when sparks flew. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been fucking,” Tiffany said.
For his part, Common told Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2020 that he’s “grateful” to have Tiffany in his life, calling her a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” And, in July of this year, he told People that the relationship had made him a more “evolved” human being.
In a September appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, Tiffany joked that she would want an apartment building in lieu of a ring if Common ever proposed. “We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”
Previously, Common was in a relationship with commentator Angela Rye (the two called it quits in 2019). Before dating Common, Tiffany was married to army veteran William Stewart, whom she divorced in 2013.