Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up After A Year - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up After A Year
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up After A Year

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

The couple began dating in August 2020.

Table of Contents

Tiffany Haddish and Common have broken up after a year together, People reported. According to the outlet, the couple is “too busy” to pursue a serious relationship.


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Reps for both stars didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from People.

The Girls Trip actor confirmed her relationship with the rapper back in August 2020 while on TV personality Steve-O’s podcast. At the time, Tiffany called it the “best relationship I’ve ever been in.”


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she told Steve-O. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for BET

While the two met on the set of the 2019 crime-drama The Kitchen, it wasn’t until a virtual Bumble date during the height of quarantine when sparks flew. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been fucking,” Tiffany said.


Myles Aronowitz / © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection, © Warner Brothers / Courtesy Everett Collection

For his part, Common told Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2020 that he’s “grateful” to have Tiffany in his life, calling her a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” And, in July of this year, he told People that the relationship had made him a more “evolved” human being.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“It’s about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other’s purpose and vision,” he told the magazine at the time. “I’m making you better, you’re making me better and you can have fun.”

In a September appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, Tiffany joked that she would want an apartment building in lieu of a ring if Common ever proposed. “We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for MTV

Previously, Common was in a relationship with commentator Angela Rye (the two called it quits in 2019). Before dating Common, Tiffany was married to army veteran William Stewart, whom she divorced in 2013.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Is Pregnant...

Best Pet Camera Deal For 30% — Shop...

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date...

Who Is Wendy Moten? About ‘The Voice’ Season...

Ari Lennox Says She Was Arrested In Amsterdam...

Blueface’s Former Artist, Chrisean Rock, Gets Into It...

Ciara Wishes Russell Wilson A Happy 33rd Birthday...

Natasha Rothwell On What It Was Like Writing...

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins Moroccan & Monroe...

Stevie J Apologizes To Faith Evans For Viral...

Leave a Comment