Tierras del Litoral Commits to Sustainable Agriculture in Uruguay With an Investment of US $ 100 Million

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Tierras del Litoral II, the second Financial Trust developed by Agropecuaria del Litoral ( www.agropecuaria.com.uy) made a 100 million-dollar placement through BEVSA in Uruguay. Total demand, mainly from institutional investors, reached US $ 170 million at a single price of 100%, exceeding the available supply by 70%.

This financial instrument allows the acquisition of land in the best areas of Uruguay to develop a long-term sustainable production with irrigated agriculture, livestock production and forestry production, optimizing the natural characteristics of each soil.

ADL, which develops projects for institutional investors and Family Offices, has been in the market for more than 18 years, boasts over 25 farms under production and is the first Uruguayan agricultural and livestock company to earn the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification.

“We are truly satisfied with the placement we have made, which reasserts the commitment of Uruguay’s leading institutional investors, with long-term developments that entail a significant investment in technology thus resulting in a benefit for the country,” stated Engineer Ignacio Baglietto, Agropecuaria del Litoral CEO. “This Trust allows investors to diversify their portfolio in agricultural land, one of the safest assets when it comes to preserving and increasing equity in the long term, providing excellent protection against inflationary contexts.”

“Within a context of increasing demand for raw materials, this type of operations confirms there is high interest in the agricultural sector, which gathers all factors needed to consolidate Uruguay and the region as world leaders in sustainable production,” said EngineerFederico Frick, Agropecuaria del Litoral COO.

About ADL: Production and management of agricultural and livestock assets, with over 18 years’ experience in the sustainable production of agricultural and livestock products in the best lands of Uruguay. It boasts significant experience in the development of projects for Institutional Investors and Family Offices

