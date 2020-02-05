Tia Mowry cuts all her hair in a new photo and explains how Kobe Bryant inspired the drastic change

Tia Mowry has decided to drastically change her appearance by 2020, and unfortunately, Kobe Bryant's death played an important role in him.

The actress and twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley went to social networks, where she debuted with her very short hairstyle.

The mother of two children looked beautiful with her super short that highlighted her dramatic weight loss. Tia used the legend to focus on self-esteem.

Tia, who recently launched a supplement called Anser after being diagnosed with endometriosis, wrote: “It was time! #shorthair #dontcare ☺️ #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare is not selfish 🙏🏽

The 41-year-old woman did an interview where she talked about the reasons behind the big cutlet.

She told Yahoo: "If I'm honest with you, 2020 was just getting pretty rough. Between natural disasters and worrying about viruses, and then the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant … I just wanted to cut my hair and start again." .

the Sister sister star became very personal with his famous curls: "My sister (Tamera) and I started in this business, and I had never put on curly hair until adulthood. My curly hair was seen as problematic and inconvenient, and it made me feel unsafe ".

She continued by saying: “My perspective changed in adulthood. I felt that, if this is what God gave me, I will roll with that. ”

Tia continued with: "It's part of a new year, a new me, mentally and physically. After having my children, I was inspired to take better care of myself. For me to be the best mother, wife and human, I have to be well mental and physically. Whatever helps you get to that point, do it. Unfortunately, life is too short not to be the best version of yourself. "

One person had this to say: "Someone refuses to grow old hahaha, good sister! But we all know that she will return to the length of the bra strap by the end of the year. 😩 I am here FIGHTING with length retention. Show me your ways.

Another commentator declared: “Every five years, you make the cut! You have a pretty face, so this works very well for you. ”

This follower revealed: "Beautiful! I want to make a shortcut one of these days too! Your skin is fabulous shines even more now .❤️❤️❤️"

A third commentator wrote: “What a natural beauty! I almost thought it was you when I opened my gram. That's right, do things for you that make you happy! Self-care. "

In 2012, Tia had also cut all her hair.



