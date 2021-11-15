Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in first quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) – Thyssenkrupp AG (DE:) is considering listing its hydrogen business in an initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The business, Uhde Clorine Engineers (TKUCE), could be valued at 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the sources said, outstripping a Credit Suisse (SIX:) analyst’s valuation of the company in May at around 2.8 billion euros.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.
A 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy’s De Nora, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (TKUCE) is the world’s largest supplier of chlor-alkali membrane technologies used to produce hydrogen.
