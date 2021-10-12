Thundercomm Empowers Louis Vuitton for its New Smart Speaker

For the main element of its electronic backbone, Louis Vuitton chose Thundercomm’s TurboX C404 SOM for its renowned credibility in high-tech audio. Their PCB is based on Qualcomm’s QCS404 platform and granted the speaker with the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities the House was seeking for their first nomad speaker.

BEIJING — Louis Vuitton, the world’s number one luxury brand, launched in July 2021 the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker . With this new creation, the brand brings to the market a portable speaker combining exquisite design with excellent sound quality and cutting-edge technology. In order to satisfy their ambitious requirements, the brand mobilised the best suppliers in the market.

Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm, says: “as the world’s leading provider of smart IoT products and solutions, Thundercomm has always been committed to integrating and innovating artificial intelligence, to improve terminal equipment’s capabilities, with the aim to shorten the time of developing smart hardware from prototype to commercial mass-production. This cooperation with Louis Vuitton is a milestone for Thundercomm. It not only gets us valuable experience in the industry and refines the TurboX C40X module series but also lays a solid foundation for further cooperation between Louis Vuitton and us.”

About Thundercomm C400 series

Thundercomm C404 SOM is designed to combine superior sound quality, artificial intelligence (AI), and connectivity to help deliver advanced voice UI, great audio experiences, cutting-edge power management, and support cloud-based smart assistant services. The pre-integrated software of C404 SOM includes far-field voice and noise cancellation, multi-room audio streaming, the 3rd party voice services, Qualcomm DDFA and Dollby Digital technology.

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization.

