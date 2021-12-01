Three Students Killed & Six Others Injured Following School Shooting In Michigan 

On Tuesday, authorities announced that a 15-year-old is in custody after three students were killed and six others were injured following a school shooting that took place in Oxford Township, just outside of Detroit.

According to the Associated Press, during a press conference, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the motive behind the shooting is unclear at the moment. However, officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 12:55pm, the suspect was arrested at the school, and a semi-automatic handgun and multiple clips were recovered. The suspect was not injured at the time of the arrest and reportedly refused to explain how he was able to get the gun inside of the school.

McCabe said, “Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody.” Investigators will be looking through social media to see if there is any evidence that can help lead to the motive for the shooting.

Isabel Flores, a 9th grader at the school said she and other students heard the gunshots and saw another student bleeding from their face.

The school was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the premises, and the students were later taken to a nearby grocery store where they were picked up by their parents.

Robin Redding, whose son, Treshan Bryant, is a senior at the school, said that he stayed home on Tuesday. He reportedly heard threats of a shooting taking place at the school and asked to stay home to complete his assignments. Although the threats were unclear, he did express concerns about attending school when he texted his younger cousins.

The threats were allegedly made “for a long time now.” Treshan said, “You’re not supposed to play about that. This is real life.”

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the shooting and said, “Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.”

We’ll update you as this story develops.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Three Students Killed & Six Others Injured Following School Shooting In Michigan appeared first on The Shade Room.