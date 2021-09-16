Three reasons why the price of Elrond (EGLD) is hitting new daily highs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Three reasons why the price of Elrond (EGLD) is hitting new daily highs

Decentralized finance-focused protocols are seeing a sustained upward move, and the momentum appears to be picking up pace now that the NFT sector has cooled off over the past two weeks.

Since the beginning of August, Elrond (EGLD) — a scalable and secure blockchain platform designed for distributed apps and enterprise-level businesses — has been in a strong rally.

EGLD/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™‌ ‌Score‌ ‌(green)‌ ‌vs.‌ EGLD ‌price.‌ ‌Source:‌ ‌‌Cointelegraph‌ ‌Markets‌ ‌Pro‌