Three reasons why Quant’s price has rallied 200% in the last month By Cointelegraph

Interoperability between blockchain networks has emerged as one of the most important concepts in the cryptocurrency ecosystem because users are looking for the most cost-effective ways to transfer value across the ecosystem.
One interoperability-focused protocol that has seen its price skyrocket to a new all-time high is Quant (QNT), a project designed to help enterprises integrate and operate distributed ledger technology (DLT).
