Three positive aspects to take from the defeat of Toronto Maple Leafs to Florida Panthers

It may only be on February 3, but the 2019-20 NHL season is coming to an end and, therefore, the fight for playoff positions is increasing.

%MINIFYHTMLc80da135837d74d2fa4eed0264f84ea111% %MINIFYHTMLc80da135837d74d2fa4eed0264f84ea112%

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs received the Florida Panthers on an inclination that saw a pair of teams separated by just two points for third place in the Atlantic Division. By the end of the 60 minutes, the Leafs had fallen 5-3 and were out of the playoff image looking inward.

Toronto lost to a team without its superstar, Aleksander Barkov. He lost goalkeeper Frederik Andersen after the first period in which he went through the concussion protocol (he was acquitted but resisted the rest of the contest for precautionary reasons. And he failed to capture a much-needed boost in the classification.

Still, there were reasons to continue optimism. The Leafs dominated from the fall of the disc until the final bell and were led by two at the beginning of the third period at the Scotiabank Arena. As head coach Sheldon Keefe said, this was a game they played well enough to get out.

"If we play that kind of game 100 times, we probably win 99 of them," Keefe said. "But you don't understand the points and that hurts."

He added: "The result sucks, right? I don't think the result is in any way indicative of how the game was … There are many things we like about what we did today."

So what were those things you liked? Here are some positive aspects that the Leafs can take to their next game on Wednesday against the New York Rangers:

John Tavares, William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored

Three of the & # 39; Big Four & # 39; Maple Leafs – Tavares, Nylander, Matthews and Mitchell Marner – scored a goal while Marner contributed two assists. They drive the offense and making these players appear on the score sheet in a great game was critical for Toronto.

And these guys are certainly on a roll. Matthews achieved his 37th place to keep pace in the Art Ross Trophy race and record one point for the fourth consecutive game (three goals, two assists). Nylander's goal, his 25th in a year's career, extended his streak of points to eight games (six goals, four assists), and Marner's assistants gave him five straight games with one point (goal, six assists).

The defense limits the possibilities, even if they did not limit the goals.

"That is the best defensive game we have played in the whole season," Keefe said, even though his team gave up four goals (one was an absolute void) in the third period. "I don't know if we give up more than four scoring opportunities to match the hockey game."

Well, there weren't four but it wasn't much else. According to Natural Stattrick, Florida had 11 scoring opportunities in 5v5, including none in the second period. Of these, six were considered high-risk with two in the first and four in the third. In comparison, the Leafs had 25 chances to score with 14 high danger.

The only problem? Each goal, with any strength, was in the home area, which is not a good defensive aspect.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3/54/heat-map-2-020320_1u7wsuuf6zv2i1foj8kdp3xfcc.png?t=242580248,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The leaves have time to find the rhythm

If the playoffs started on Tuesday, February 4, the Toronto Maple Leafs would not be playing; but they don't start for another two months, leaving enough time for them to return to the postseason.

Of their last 29 games, the Leafs will play 14 at home where they have a record of 13-7-7. They will also face lower teams in the rankings 14 times, including two more games of & # 39; Battle of Ontario & # 39; in those who are 2-0-0. Given that Toronto has a 6-8-2 record against teams above them in the standings, these games will be critical.

The Leafs will also face the three teams currently sitting 1-2-3 in the Atlantic: Boston, Tampa Bay and Florida, combined six times more and the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes, who stand in the way of the team for the wild card. , once each.