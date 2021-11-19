Three Men Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Young Dolph’s Memorial

While the investigation into the fatal shooting of Memphis’ own Young Dolph is still underway, authorities have arrested and charged three men in connection to a shooting that occurred at the late rapper’s memorial about 24 hours after he was gunned down.

As fans and loved ones sent their condolences at 2630 Airways, Memphis Police said shots rang out from the backseat of a gray four-door Nissan Versa that drove by. The men fled the scene, causing an accident as MPD followed behind them. Police said the men ran from the vehicle once it had crashed and tried to discard of their firearms.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg as a result.

23-year-old Terrance Jones, 19-year-old Jailon Nelvis, and 22-year-old Travis McQueen have reportedly been charged with reckless driving, evading arrest, possession of prohibited weapons, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2630 Airways. One male was shot and is listed as non-critical. Officers immediately detained two suspects, and a third was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit. The cause of this shooting is under investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22, were all arrested and charged in connection with this shooting. There is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous shooting on Airways. pic.twitter.com/VbU0vlMHe9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2021

As we previously reported, Memphis Police released surveillance photos of two suspect believed to be involved in Young Dolph’s murder. In the photos, two men can be seen pointing guns, seemingly in the direction of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, Delphi’s favorite cookie store in Memphis.

Continue to Keep Dolph’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

