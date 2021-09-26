Three die, some injured as Amtrak train derails in Montana

Article content

At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after five cars of an Amtrak train went off the rails in north-central Montana, an official at a local sheriff’s office said.

People trapped aboard soon after the derailment have all been taken off the train, said the official of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

There were multiple injuries but no final count, the official added.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

The Empire Builder train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew aboard when five cars derailed near Joplin, Amtrak said. It was headed for Seattle from Chicago, media said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Clarence Fernandez)