Three Arrows Capital execs launch NFT fund By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Three Arrows Capital execs launch NFT fund

Executives hailing from Singapore-based fund manager, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have launched a fund focused on collecting premium digital art in the form of nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

The fund, dubbed Starry Night Capital, was founded by Three Arrows Capital’s CEO, Su Zhu, 3AC co-founder, Kyle Davies, and the pseudonymous NFT collector, Vincent Van Dough.