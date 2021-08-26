Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu outlines his bullish thesis for Dogecoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu outlines his bullish thesis for Dogecoin

Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu has outlined a bullish thesis for Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Speaking on an Aug. 25 episode of “The Game Theory of Crypto Podcast”, Zhu stated that he’s ke on DOGE because the meme coin has captured more interest from “blue-collar” traders than any other crypto on the market.