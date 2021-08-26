Three Arrows Capital CEO, Su Zhu, Bullish on Dogecoin By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Three Arrows Capital CEO, Su Zhu, Bullish on Dogecoin



Three Arrows Capital CEO, Su Zhu, expressed his bullish belief in Dogecoin.

He outlined that DOGE captured most of the “blue-collar” traders in the market today.

CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, expressed his bullish thesis on Dogecoin (DOGE). To note, Dogecoin is also the favourite cryptocurrency of Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk.

Zhu outlined his thoughts on Dogecoin in one episode of “The Game Theory of Crypto Podcast”. Further, he stated that he’s keen on DOGE currently because he thinks DOGE is easy to understand. Most importantly, he believes that the cryptocurrency effectively captured the interests of “blue-collar” traders, compared to other cryptos on the market today.

In the interview, Zhu also mentioned the popular trading app, Robinhood (NASDAQ:). Here, he explained that that app just released a Q2 report that showed that 62% of the firm’s crypto revenue, …

