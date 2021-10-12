THORSwap relaunches cross-chain trading on four of five networks By Cointelegraph

Cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap appears to be on the path to recovery after the THORChain network was taken offline following major exploits just three months after entering its guarded launch.

The Cosmos-powered network aims to support decentralized trades executed across different blockchain networks such as (BTC) and (ETH). According to an Oct. 12 progress report, the team behind the project’s decentralized exchange THORSwap has so far restored functionality for four of the five networks it supported prior to going down in July.