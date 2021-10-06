THORSwap closes investment round as cross-chain DEXs take center stage By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cross-chain decentralized exchange THORSwap has concluded a $3.75 million private token sale backed by leading venture funds within the blockchain industry, offering further evidence that investors are keen to back market-ready DeFi platforms.

The funding will be used by THORSwap to continue building its development and operational resources, including the launch of new products on top of THORChain, the decentralized liquidity network powering the exchange. The private token sale was led by IDEO CoLab Ventures with participation from True Ventures, Sanctor Capital, Nine Realms, Proof Group, 0xVentures, Qi Capital, THORChain and others.