Thorstarter Launches Its Second IDO for BNPL Pay Finance on Its ‘Decentralized VC’ Launchpad By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Thorstarter Launches Its Second IDO for BNPL Pay Finance on Its ‘Decentralized VC’ Launchpad

BNPL Pay conducts initial IDO through Thorstarter Launchpad on September 14,2021.

The team confirms that a total of 5,000,000 BNPL tokens will be distributed.

Users will be required to use XRUNE in buying BNPL Pay tokens via IDO launchpad. The BNPL Pay team confirmed that they’ll be distributing “a total of 5,000,000 BNPL Tokens, at a price of $0.04” by conducting an initial IDO through the Thorstarter Launchpad. The sale is set to begin on September 14, 2021. The platform’s developers, which aim to take advantage of changing consumer behavior including a dramatic increase globally of pay over time services, revealed on their blog that the token sale will be held at the same price as the crypto tokens sold during their private sale rounds. There won’t be any vesting on these digital tokens, but they will “only become claimable after the conclusion of our Balancer LBP,” which is expected to run soon after “the conclusion of the Continue reading on CoinQuora