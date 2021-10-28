This Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Interview Moment Is Now A Viral Meme

In the clip, Timothée excitedly yells and pumps his arms while discussing a possible physical transformation for the upcoming Dune sequel, while Zendaya looks on.
The juxtaposition between Timothée’s excitement and Zendaya’s blank stare can apply to nearly every situation in life, so naturally, Twitter users are having themselves a time coming up with their takes on the pic. Here are some of our faves:
2.
7.
10.
11.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!