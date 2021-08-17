This Week in Work: Mandatory vaccines, choices, and we’re still debating going back

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Canadians have mostly embraced the need for vaccinations, but now they’re becoming mandatory, probably at a job very near you. On Friday, Justin Trudeau announced that all federal public servants, employees of Crown corporations and federally regulated industries such as banking, broadcasting and telecommunications as well as air and rail passengers must get jabbed by the end of October. Of course, this will all depend on the outcome of the Sept. 20 federal election called on Sunday, given the opposition Conservatives are not backers of mandatory vaccines.

Article content Nevertheless, the country has the highest inoculation rate against COVID-19 in the G20, with more than 70 per cent of us rolling up our sleeves twice. Yet there are still 5.7 million Canadians who haven’t. Likewise, vaccine passports are becoming the new normal in many places such as Italy, France, Quebec and New York state. Alberta and Ontario are so far resisting the concept. But with the federal government’s push in the industries it can control, it’s only a matter of time before all businesses have some kind of rule in place. Shopify boss Tobi Lütke tweeted last week that employee meetups will require proof of full vaccinations. There are bound to be some who take advantage of hiding under the high vaccination rate to declare they’re libertarian and anyone can do whatever they want. Some say getting a shot is none of your damn business and we can include Canada’s leader of the opposition Erin O’Toole here, who says all Canadians should get a shot but left the door open to those whose health choices lead them to opt out.

Article content Health-care tech is hot Not hiding is Canada’s health-care sector, which is out looking for tech-savvy recruits big time. That is perhaps little surprise after the pandemic boosted both the sector and all things digital to enable working from home. FP Work’s Kelsey Rolfe reported this week on a new government report showing health-tech job postings hit 60,000 in May, up from 50,000 just 18 months earlier. The industry is having trouble retaining talent as those with more advanced tech skills surf for the best salaries, which health-care firms find hard to match. Canadian schools need to better train medical students in new technology and Canada lags other countries, according to the report. Photo by Luke Hendry/The Intelligencer/Postmedia Network files This comes as we have already seen nursing emerge as one of the hotter job prospects in the post-pandemic labour outlook (and not just because there has a been a lot of burnout dealing with COVID strains).

Article content How to get more when you get fired When the boss stubs their cigar on your career and fires you, Howard Levitt guides you through what you can expect in severance. If you take it to court, remember, judges are people, too, and are swayed by impressions. Also, most employment lawyers are lazy, Levitt, an employment lawyer himself, cautions. Still, employers almost never want to go to trial if they realize the employee wants a fight. Experience shows it’s often a good idea to lawyer up because you stand a good chance of getting more than you’ve been offered. And Levitt says if you find a lawyer who will dig in and doesn’t settle at the first offer, you’ll get even more. Does your gig economy include benefits? If you’re into the gig economy, there may be a boost on the horizon for Uber drivers in Ontario. A provincial court has certified the first class action lawsuit that could make drivers employees. That would give them a minimum wage, vacation pay and other protections.

Article content Photo by Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters files Offices increase productivity but we still don’t want to go back Tired of working from home? Want to get back to the office? We will have to whether we like it or not because the way we work doesn’t make remote working sustainable, says author Cal Newport. We get too many emails to begin with, he says. Now, with Zoom, Skype, Whatsapp, Twitter and Slack, we’re constantly being pulled in different directions and we’ve got absolutely no time left to do any actual work. Watch this video with the author, as he explains how we’ve lost the structure needed to collaborate at given times. Newport explains how he thinks we can be untied so we can focus on the things we actually need to accomplish. Meanwhile, whether or not Newport thinks it is good for productivity, Canadians are making noises that if you actually force workers to get back to the office, nearly half said they would look for another job.

Article content If you do stay home to work even after the pandemic recedes, your company may want to pay you less — five to 25 per cent less. That’s been the recent scuttlebutt from Google and other tech giants. Read more about the argument for a work-from-home premium. Career paths Veteran Financial Times writer Lucy Kellaway weighs the value of career ambition as she starts a new chapter teaching economics to impressionable youth. Is ambition all it’s cracked up to be? Is it snobbery to disdain it? Perhaps ambition is a double-edged sword that can slay dragons for wealth and acclaim, but cuts deep into the psyche if thwarted. If you don’t know what you’re doing, don’t worry, even the experts at bigwig consultants such as McKinsey & Company have no idea. That’s the tale from Hayden Brown who started there out of college before years later becoming CEO of Upwork, a company that matches freelancers with employers.

Article content A long stretch in the same profession is the experience of The Economist’s writer of the Bartleby column, named after the Herman Melville character, who eventually refuses all work assignments. He’s retiring after three years discussing workplaces and 41 years in journalism. He chronicles the changes over his years, from typing pools to spreadsheet applications as workers change jobs more rapidly while adjusting to new norms in behaviour. Flexibility is the key to success, says Bartleby. He says he’s just flexible enough to realize he doesn’t want to be the grumpy old man in the office. He also leaves a barb for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Financial Post _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Work newsletter.

