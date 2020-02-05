This record dog can fit 6 – Yes, 6 – Tennis balls in the mouth

Something to smile!

%MINIFYHTML1c4419e2fda759f478371f689a899e1011% %MINIFYHTML1c4419e2fda759f478371f689a899e1012%

There is nothing like a sweet story about a highly successful animal to brighten your week. You've probably never heard of Finley Molloy, unless, of course, you are one of the dogs with 29,000 followers on Instagram, but this dog is about to make history. The cute Golden Retriever just broke a huge record by placing 6 tennis balls in his mouth. Talk about awesome!

Finley broke the news himself on his Instagram page, sharing the big milestone with his followers. "Great news to share: our local newspaper decided to write an article about a good boy (also known as me) and I was SO good boy wearing 6 tennis balls and my new friend Georgie I have it on camera! "The title of the great moment of the dogs said:" @guinnessworldrecords I'm coming for you VERY soon! "

The 6-year-old golden retriever technically broke the record, which was previously five, and its owners couldn't be more excited to get official recognition soon.