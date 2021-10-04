This National Newspaper Week, a Picture Really is Worth a Thousand Words

Article content
Celebrated Canadian Artist Ola Volo launches a limited-edition piece of art to spark conversations about the role of news media in Canada
Article content
TORONTO — Yesterday marked the official start of the 81st National Newspaper Week, an annual opportunity to recognize the critical role of newspapers in an active and healthy democracy. To celebrate this year’s National Newspaper Week, renowned Canadian artist Ola Volo has partnered with News Media Canada to create an exclusive limited-edition ‘Champion The Truth’ collection featuring a custom piece of art available as a signed print and journal.
“In a world full of uncertainties, Canadians look to newspapers as a connective tissue to access credible, trusted information about their local communities and the world at-large, providing news they can count on,” said Paul Deegan, President, and CEO of News Media Canada, the association that represents the Canadian news media industry. “National Newspaper Week gives us the chance to step back and recognize the vital role that journalists play in upholding democracy, each and every day. And with nine in 10 Canadians reading newspapers on a weekly basis, we know that Canadians are relying on their local papers to stay engaged and connected.”
As a proud supporter and reader of local newspapers, Ola’s art was inspired by the incredible work done by newspapers and informed by consultations with stakeholders from local newspapers across the country. The piece, entitled ‘Champions’, features three stoic, trailblazing characters representing journalists and readers, as well as multiple Canadian landmarks to celebrate the diversity of people, places, and perspectives across the country. Ola’s artwork is launching as a limited-edition signed print, the hero item in the 2021 Champion The Truth Collection, which also includes a journal.
“The goal of my Champion The Truth artwork is to spark conversation about the importance of independent, local journalism and to highlight newspapers’ ability to speak the truth and shed light on important issues for their local communities,” said Volo. “As an artist, I have experienced first-hand the power of the press and how newspapers can bring people together and empower action.”
The 2021 Champion The Truth Collection marks the second time that News Media Canada has brought together esteemed Canadian creatives and the Canadian news industry to launch unique and limited-edition items inspired by the role that newspapers play in a democratic society.
This year, News Media Canada is empowering Canadians to spark conversation and show their support for the industry by purchasing an item from the 2021 Champion The Truth collection available at www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca. A portion of the proceeds from the Champion The Truth collection sales will be donated to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE).
Article content
“Despite the pandemic and an uneven playing field with digital giants, Canadian newspapers have continued to serve our communities, but real news costs real money,” said Deegan. “National Newspaper Week is a chance for us all to appreciate and celebrate our local news media for their commitment to their readers and championing the truth by providing diverse, local, original content that cannot be found anywhere else.”
This year’s National Newspaper Week campaign will be supported by a print and digital ad campaign in newspapers across the country, in addition to magazine ads, out-of-home billboard placements and national media relations.
National Newspaper Week runs until this Saturday, October 9, 2021, and is celebrated across North America to reflect on the essential services provided by the news media industry. This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.
About News Media Canada
News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of trusted titles in every province and territory. News Media Canada is an advocate in public policy for daily and community media outlets and contributes to the ongoing evolution of the news media industry by raising awareness and promoting the benefits of news media across all platforms. For more information, visit www.newsmediacanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005149/en/
Contacts
Bronte Wright, Craft Public Relations | bronte@craftpublicrelations.com |647.539.3994
#distro