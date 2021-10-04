This National Newspaper Week, a Picture Really is Worth a Thousand Words

Article content

TORONTO — Yesterday marked the official start of the 81st National Newspaper Week, an annual opportunity to recognize the critical role of newspapers in an active and healthy democracy. To celebrate this year’s National Newspaper Week, renowned Canadian artist Ola Volo has partnered with News Media Canada to create an exclusive limited-edition ‘Champion The Truth’ collection featuring a custom piece of art available as a signed print and journal.

“In a world full of uncertainties, Canadians look to newspapers as a connective tissue to access credible, trusted information about their local communities and the world at-large, providing news they can count on,” said Paul Deegan, President, and CEO of News Media Canada, the association that represents the Canadian news media industry. “National Newspaper Week gives us the chance to step back and recognize the vital role that journalists play in upholding democracy, each and every day. And with nine in 10 Canadians reading newspapers on a weekly basis, we know that Canadians are relying on their local papers to stay engaged and connected.”

As a proud supporter and reader of local newspapers, Ola’s art was inspired by the incredible work done by newspapers and informed by consultations with stakeholders from local newspapers across the country. The piece, entitled ‘Champions’, features three stoic, trailblazing characters representing journalists and readers, as well as multiple Canadian landmarks to celebrate the diversity of people, places, and perspectives across the country. Ola’s artwork is launching as a limited-edition signed print, the hero item in the 2021 Champion The Truth Collection, which also includes a journal.

“The goal of my Champion The Truth artwork is to spark conversation about the importance of independent, local journalism and to highlight newspapers’ ability to speak the truth and shed light on important issues for their local communities,” said Volo. “As an artist, I have experienced first-hand the power of the press and how newspapers can bring people together and empower action.”

The 2021 Champion The Truth Collection marks the second time that News Media Canada has brought together esteemed Canadian creatives and the Canadian news industry to launch unique and limited-edition items inspired by the role that newspapers play in a democratic society.

This year, News Media Canada is empowering Canadians to spark conversation and show their support for the industry by purchasing an item from the 2021 Champion The Truth collection available at www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca. A portion of the proceeds from the Champion The Truth collection sales will be donated to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE).