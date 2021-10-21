This Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Impression Is Hilariously Accurate

“Trav, let’s go to Spencer’s. I wanna steal something.”
Kourtney is out here posting pictures of Travis’s hand on her ass.
They post pictures just, like, holding hands?
And they’re responding to each other on Instagram as if it’s private — get a damn room, people!
I was scrolling TikTok, per usual, and came across a Kravis impression that was just so dead on. It also has over 2 million views, so I’m not the only one who thinks it’s amazing.
From “Travis, let’s go to Spencer’s. I wanna steal something.”
To “Trav, I want you to drum ‘All the Small Things’ on my ass.”
The genius behind this impression goes to Gianna and Sonya. Sonya is our Kourtney, and Gianna directed it.
I asked them if they thought Kravis would *last*, and they enthusiastically said yes.
They’re happy Kourtney is finally having her main character moment.
