This Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Impression Is Hilariously Accurate

“Trav, let’s go to Spencer’s. I wanna steal something.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker fully embody two seventh graders who dated for only two weeks but shoved their relationships down everyone’s throats.

Kourtney is out here posting pictures of Travis’s hand on her ass.

They post pictures just, like, holding hands?

And they’re responding to each other on Instagram as if it’s private — get a damn room, people!

I was scrolling TikTok, per usual, and came across a Kravis impression that was just so dead on. It also has over 2 million views, so I’m not the only one who thinks it’s amazing.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Here’s the impression I’m talking about:

From “Travis, let’s go to Spencer’s. I wanna steal something.”

To “Trav, I want you to drum ‘All the Small Things’ on my ass.”

The genius behind this impression goes to Gianna and Sonya. Sonya is our Kourtney, and Gianna directed it.

I asked them if they thought Kravis would *last*, and they enthusiastically said yes.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

They’re happy Kourtney is finally having her main character moment.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

