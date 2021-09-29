This key trading algo spotted bullish altcoin setups even as BTC price fell By Cointelegraph

Last week was challenging for crypto traders, with Sept. 24’s FUD-triggering crypto-ban news out of China wiping out much of the gains investors managed to rake in earlier in the week. Between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, the top 100 altcoins shed as much as 14.4% of their aggregate value, while (BTC) lost 12.5%.
The number of altcoins posting double-digit returns was unusually low as well. Data from Markets Pro, Cointelegraph’s subscription-based data intelligence platform, shows that only eight assets out of the hundreds tracked gained more than 10% against the U.S. dollar.
