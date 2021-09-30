This key trading algo spotted bullish altcoin setups even as BTC price fell By Cointelegraph

The number of altcoins posting double-digit returns was unusually low as well. Data from Markets Pro, Cointelegraph’s subscription-based data intelligence platform, shows that only eight assets out of the hundreds tracked gained more than 10% against the United States dollar.

Last week was challenging for crypto traders, with Sept. 24’s FUD-triggering crypto-ban news out of China wiping out much of the gains that investors had managed to rake in earlier in the week. Between Sept. 18 and 25, the top 100 altcoins shed as much as 14.4% of their aggregate value, while (BTC) lost 12.5%.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.