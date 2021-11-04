This Is Why Mindy Kaling Doesn’t Post Pics Of Her Kids

“They can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”
But The Office alum is very, very private about parenthood. She never shares pics of her kids’ faces on social media.
And you know what? Mindy has a really valid reason. It’s all about consent, which her kids are still too young to give right now.
“I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” Mindy told People. “My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. … I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”
“Sometimes it’s just a safety thing,” the Never Have I Ever creator added. “I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid.”
“So that’s the reason I’m doing it, but it’s hard because they’re such a huge part of my life. And I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do. I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it!”
Mindy’s in good company — there are lots of celebs who opt not to show their kids’ faces on social media… Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard cover their kids’ faces with emojis, for example.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have also talked about why consent is important in regards to sharing pics of their two daughters.
Kerry Washington also resists the urge to post pictures of her three kids. Instead, she sends pics from her private Instagram to her therapist.
Social media ethics and kids is absolutely worth thinking about! Appreciate you for having the conversation, Mindy!