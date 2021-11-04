This Is Why Mindy Kaling Doesn’t Post Pics Of Her Kids

“They can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

Mindy Kaling, as you might know, has two young kids: Katherine, 3, and Spencer, 1.

But The Office alum is very, very private about parenthood. She never shares pics of her kids’ faces on social media.

And you know what? Mindy has a really valid reason. It’s all about consent, which her kids are still too young to give right now.

“I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” Mindy told People. “My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. … I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

“Sometimes it’s just a safety thing,” the Never Have I Ever creator added. “I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid.”

“So that’s the reason I’m doing it, but it’s hard because they’re such a huge part of my life. And I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do. I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it!”

Mindy’s in good company — there are lots of celebs who opt not to show their kids’ faces on social media… Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard cover their kids’ faces with emojis, for example.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have also talked about why consent is important in regards to sharing pics of their two daughters.


“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Eva wrote on Instagram. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Kerry Washington also resists the urge to post pictures of her three kids. Instead, she sends pics from her private Instagram to her therapist.


“I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or to my shrink instead,” she told Today in 2019. I’m like, ‘My kids are so cute and I don’t want to post about them, so look at how cute they are!’ I have a private Instagram to my shrink and he loves it!”

Social media ethics and kids is absolutely worth thinking about! Appreciate you for having the conversation, Mindy!

