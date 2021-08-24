This Is Not the Time to Get Greedy with DiDi Global By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

This Is Not the Time to Get Greedy with DiDi Global



As China continues to impose restrictions on Chinese technology firms, the downtrend in DiDi Global (DIDI) stock is likely to persist for a while longer.Warren Buffett once recommended that investors should be “greedy when others are fearful.” Currently, there’s plenty of fear surrounding Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global DIDI>. Yet, this doesn’t mean it’s time to load up on shares of DIDI stock.

Some folks have advised avoiding certain Chinese stocks due to the regulatory risks involved.

For instance, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer once warned that there’s “no way that you can ever invest in a Chinese IPO no matter how good if it can be trashed by the Chinese government just a few days after coming public.”

