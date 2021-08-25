This indicator flashed bullish prior to Voyager’s (VGX) 200% rally By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

VORTECS™ Spotlight: This indicator flashed bullish prior to Voyager’s (VGX) 200% rally

VGX is the native token of Voyager, a cryptocurrency broker, and the asset is designed to generate staking rewards for its holders as well as boost their yield earnings on other digital assets. Over the last 30 days, the asset delivered even more value as it has more than doubled its price against the United States dollar and gained 46% over the resurging (BTC). VGX price vs VORTECS™, Aug. 1-15. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro VGX price vs VORTECS™, Aug. 15-21. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph