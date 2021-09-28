This Grandma Went Viral For Her Bag Of Stuff

Because we all know and love a Grandma Sheila.
Allie learned the craft of banana bread making from her grandmother, Grandma Sheila.
And lately, Allie’s been going viral not for banana bread, but for her “grandma’s bag of stuff” series.
You see, 78-year-old Grandma Sheila loves nothing more than coming over to Allie’s house and distributing things from her bag of stuff!
Little pound cakes? She’s got ’em.
Boxes of tissues? No problem!
And now she has me wanting a mini pen because she’s got some of those, too!
When asked how she feels about her viral Tiktok stardom, Grandma Sheila said:
And when asked about this article, Grandma Sheila said:
What a legend. Gotta love her!
In conclusion, I’ll leave you with one more picture of the banana bread because oh my dear lanta.
