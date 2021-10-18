Home Business This Ethereum price chart pattern suggests ETH can reach $6.5K in Q4...

This Ethereum price chart pattern suggests ETH can reach $6.5K in Q4 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) has rallied by more than 415% this year to over $3,800, and two major bullish patterns developing on its charts highlight the scope for another upside move, ultimately toward the $6,200–$6,500 price range.

The first decisive break above the psychological $4,000-mark, which serves as a resistance trendline to a five-month-old ascending triangle and a cup and handle pattern, could trigger a textbook price rally in the coming sessions.

daily price chart featuring Ascending Triangle (black) and Cup & Handle (blue) pattern. Source: TradingView
vs. Ethereum — Post BTC halving growth trajectory. Source: Ecoinometrics
Ethereum total value in ETH 2.0 deposit contract. Source: Glassnode
Ethereum reserves across all exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant