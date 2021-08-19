This couple came to Canada with nothing. Now they have two careers and a secure future

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content In Ontario, a couple we’ll call Bill and Tess, 33 and 31, respectively, arrived in Canada from a troubled land in their early 20s. They have a young daughter, Ella, who is three years old, a $730,000 house with a $396,856 mortgage, and $102,000 of financial assets. Bill will have a company pension at age 60.

Article content “My goal is to pursue my career and to have a secure retirement, but will the plan match the goal?” Bill wonders. Family Finance asked Owen Winkelmolen, head of Planeasy.ca, an advice-only service based in London, Ont., to work with Bill and Tess. He notes that Bill has achieved substantial success in his science field and is seeing his salary rise. Tess, finishing a degree, will enter the workforce later this year.

Article content The couple’s present income is Bill’s $112,800 pre-tax salary, which amounts to $9,400 a month. After taxes and with the addition of the $300 non-taxable Canada Child Benefit, the couple has $7,100 per month to spend presently. (Email andrew.allentuck@gmail.com for a free Family Finance analysis.)

Article content Bill and Tess want to have two more children. That would result in delayed income for Tess and raise estimated expenses to at least $9,500 per month. There would be more money from the Canada Child Benefit. The couple values education and plan to maximize the Canada Education Savings Grant. That means they should contribute $208 per child per month. If they start in each child’s first year and backfill for Ella for three years, assuming a three per cent rate of asset growth after inflation, they can save $67,244 per child. That sum will pay for four years of post-secondary education at any institution in Ontario, provided the child lives at home. After finishing school, Tess will start a full-time job later this year at $65,000 per year or $5,416 per month. Having more kids will cut her available work time by what we’ll estimate as a third of hours, so her estimated pre-tax income might work out to $43,330 per year or $3,610 per month, Winkelmolen calculates. Timing arrival of children is not feasible, so we’ll stick with Tess’s income of $5,416 per month.

Article content With the inclusion of Tess’s $5,416 per month income before taxes, their combined family gross income rises to $14,800 per month. Add in the estimated $250 Canada Child Benefit payments — they decline as income rises — that’s $15,050 per month, with no taxes on the CCB. Assuming an average 20 per cent tax rate, the family will have net income of about $12,000 per month. Another child or two will raise expenses. The balance, $3,650 per month, can go to the TFSAs they open this year. If they contribute a total of $6,000 each per year, with a starting balance of $40,000 currently in cash, the TFSAs growing for 27 years to Bill’s age 60, at three per cent per year over the rate of inflation, would have a $592,000 balance in 2021 dollars. Assuming the same three per cent return and payout of all capital and income over 32 years to Tess’s age 92, the TFSA would generate $28,190 per year or $2,350 per month.

Article content The couple has no RRSPs. However, with combined contributions of $26,292 per year starting with a zero balance, they would accumulate $1,070,350 in the 27 years to Tess’s age 58. Annuitized over the following 32 years to her age 90, the RRSPs would generate $50,968 per year. They would begin retirement at Bill’s age 60 with their mortgage paid off. With Tess also retired at 58, they would have total RRSP and TFSA payouts of $79,158 or $6,600 per month. Add Bill’s defined benefit pension of $3,311 per month for total, pre-tax income of $9,911 before tax. With splits of eligible income and no tax on TFSA cash flow, they would have $8,852 per month to spend after taxes. That exceeds present allocations of $7,100 per month.

Article content When Bill is 65, he can tap OAS on the basis of 40 years residence in Canada required for full benefits. He would get $626 per month. He can also add CPP at $970 per month. That brings the monthly total to $11,507 per month before taxes. When Tess reaches 65, she can add her own full OAS at $626 per month and CPP at $769 per month, lifting pre-tax income to $12,902 per month. After income splits and 22 per cent average tax, but no tax on TFSA cash flow, they would have $11,378 per month to spend with Tess’s retirement income components. Retirement spending would exclude child-care costs and the mortgage payment, leaving costs of approximately $4,000 per month. They would have surpluses and a financially secure retirement. Retirement stars: Five ***** out of five Financial Post _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Investor newsletter.

