Third Point takes big stake in Shell, urges breakup – WSJ

Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point took a large stake in Royal Dutch Shell and has urged the European oil major to split into two separate companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The stake is worth more than $500 million, making it one of the largest investors in Shell, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shell and Third Point did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comments.

The fund believes Shell should consider creating two stand-alone companies – one housing its legacy businesses and the other focused on its renewables, WSJ reported, citing a letter to the company’s investors on Wednesday that was reviewed by the newspaper. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)