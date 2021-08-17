Thiel’s Valar Ventures leads 3rd raise for Bitpanda, at $4.1B valuation By Cointelegraph

Vienna-based cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda has closed its third major private financing round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.

Raising $263 million, and drawing in new investments from British billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard and REDO Ventures, the company is now valued at $4.1 billion. That’s three times its last valuation at $1.2 billion for its $170 million raise in March of this year.