They’re Not Dating & ‘Just Friends’ – Hollywood Life

Rumors have been swirling that ‘Outer Banks’ star Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes may have split, but Ross Butler is setting the record straight about his relationship with Madelyn.

Ross Butler is ending any and all speculation when it comes to his relationship with Madelyn Cline. When asked if there was “anything” going on with the Outer Banks star, Ross told TMZ, “Uh, no, she’s just a friend.”

As the actor got into his car, the reporter noted that people have been “speculating” because they were seen dancing together. Ross had an answer for that. “I dance with a lot of people,” he said.

In September 2021, Ross and Madelyn were spotted dancing together at a restaurant in Milan. They were also photographed together inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show. Ross also posted an Instagram photo featuring Madelyn, Doja Cat, and Amelie Zilber.

The 13 Reasons Why alum was asked again if there was anything going on with Madelyn, and Ross didn’t hesitate. “Nope. Just friends,” he said.

As for the status of Madelyn and Chase Stokes, who have been dating since 2020, Ross has no idea what the state of their relationship is. “Uh, I don’t know, honestly. We just met, so…” he told TMZ.

Rumors have been going around that Madelyn and Chase, who play Sarah and John B on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, have split. The couple hasn’t been seen publicly together for months. Madelyn and Chase have not commented publicly about the state of their relationship.

When Chase turned 29 on September 16, Madelyn sent him a birthday message on her Instagram Story. “Happiest birthday to you, nerd,” she wrote. Chase posted a series of photos on his Instagram in honor of his birthday, including one of just Madelyn with his dog.

Chase and Madelyn met and fell in love on the set of Outer Banks, which premiered in April 2020. They went public with their romance in June 2020. The second season of the series debuted in July 2021. A third season has not been announced just yet.