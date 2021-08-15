Theta Labs Now Approved for Patent Application, Enhancing VDFs By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Theta Labs Now Approved for Patent Application, Enhancing VDFs



Theta Labs now approved for patent application, USPTO Number 17/224,109 (Theta-1005).

This will enhance Theta Lab’s security from malicious attacks.

And definitely prevent denial-of-service attacks in decentralized edge networks.

Client-server or peer-peer blockchain networks are at risk of DoS attacks (denial-of-service). These DoS attacks disturb the user’s access to a blockchain network. This happens due to the overloading of nodes and high data requests, causing network congestion.

But, with the use of VDFs (verifiable delay functions), these attacks become null.

Subsequently, the approved patent application Number 17/224,109 (“THETA-1005”) from Theta Labs decreases DoS attacks using VDFs. This patent heightens protection on blockchain networks. Examples are data streaming and delivery, micropayments, peer node discovery, and DRM via NFTs. This is a variation of the patents and protection that surrounds the whole Theta network and technology.