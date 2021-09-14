These Couples Are Serving All The Baewatch Heat On The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet

Whew! Celebrities have been steadily arriving at the Met Gala 2021 since early this evening. With the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” we’ve seen looks featuring drama, elegance, patriotic elements, Black culture and undeniable drip. Still, the couples are truly bringing their own baewatch vibes to the highly-anticipated gala. From matching fits to mask kisses, keep scrolling Roomies to check out the sweetest couple moments spotted on the carpet.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Steph & Ayesha Curry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Justin & Hailey Beiber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Naomi Osaka & Cordae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

