These Couples Are Serving All The Baewatch Heat On The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Couples Met Gala

Couples Met Gala

Couples Met Gala

Whew! Celebrities have been steadily arriving at the Met Gala 2021 since early this evening. With the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” we’ve seen looks featuring drama, elegance, patriotic elements, Black culture and undeniable drip. Still, the couples are truly bringing their own baewatch vibes to the highly-anticipated gala. From matching fits to mask kisses, keep scrolling Roomies to check out the sweetest couple moments spotted on the carpet.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

 

Steph & Ayesha Curry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Justin & Hailey Beiber 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Naomi Osaka & Cordae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post These Couples Are Serving All The Baewatch Heat On The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet appeared first on The Shade Room.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR