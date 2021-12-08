These Celebs Showed Style And Personality At The 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Roommates, if you missed the moment, the annual People’s Choice Award took place on Tuesday night. And it’s no surprise that some of our favorite celebrities stepped unto the red carpet and did their thang! From Halle Berry to Kenan Thompson and the Fashion Icon Award winner Kim Kardashian, keep scrolling to check out some of the head-turning looks.

Halle Berry

Fresh off her new Netflix film ‘Bruised,’ Halle pulled up to the PCAs serving modern cowgirl. She wore a purple, glittery jumpsuit with a deep plunge neckline and long sleeves. Halle kept the glam simple with a light, natural beat and hair styled into a side bang and high bun. The award-winning actress added another honor to her resume on Tuesday when she accepted the People’s Choice Award for People’s Icon.

Kenan Thompson & Lil Rel

Kenan Thompson popped out in what appeared to be a velvet blue suit. The actor and comedian enhanced his two-piece look with all-white sneakers and a white button-down. In addition to serving drip, Kenan put his hosting skills to work at Tuesday’s award show.

Lil Rel also went with the suited up vibes for his People’s Choice Awards appearance. He rocked a pink-and-grey, plaid, two-piece suit and also chose to highlight the fit using all-white sneakers. Lil Rel tied the look together with a light pink tee underneath his suit jacket and blinging chain.

H.E.R.

Ladies and gentlemen… H.E.R.! Whew, the soulful artist popped out in a pink, power suit featuring bell bottom-style pants. She paired the outfit choice with a black bralette, dark sunglasses and curls draping past her shoulders.

Iman Shumpert

With his recent ‘Dancing with the Stars’ win tucked in his pocket, Iman showed up to the carpet ready to flex on ’em one time! The athlete opted for what looks to be leather-inspired swag, from his top to the pants. He elevated the drip with a two-toned trench coat.

Porsha Williams

The future Mrs. Guobadia brought her sexy with her to the red carpet. Porsha slayed an all-black, velvet ensemble at Tuesday’s award show. The dress featured a low neckline, long sleeves and a waist-high slit. She paired the extravagant dress with black, high-heeled sandals and straight, black hair.

The Rock

The best part of The Rock’s look had to be his warm, flashy smile, but his drip report did get passing scores. The actor chose a variety of reds to pair together including his silk, bright red, button-down, maroon pants and blood red steppas. He completed his outfit with an unzipped leather jacket. He also won at the People’s Choice Award, taking home a People’s Champion of 2021 Award.

Garcelle Beauvais, Rocsi Diaz & Laverne Cox

Personality truly shined through for all three ladies at the People’s Choice Awards. Garcelle chose a puffy, light pink gown featuring a deep plunge neckline and high leg slit. She also wore thigh-high, silver boots, silver fingerless gloves and a few ropes of diamonds around her neck!

Rocsi, on the other hand, served in a modern rockstar get up. She wore a black leather, short, wrap dress paired with patterned leggings and black pumps. Her hair was styled in a short, black bob.

Laverne Cox made sure folks couldn’t miss her walking the carpet. This year Laverne went with horizontal layers of purple feathers adorning a strapless, floor-length gown. The actress and activist wore bright purple and pink tresses in a huge high bun accompanied by side bangs.

Kim Kardashian

Kimmy Cakes didn’t pop out on the red carpet as it happened live, but viewers got a taste of her style while she accepted the Fashion Icon Award. Kim wore an all-black, fitted look featuring lace designs. She took the time to thank designers including Kanye West, who she says introduced her to the fashion world.

