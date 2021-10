Roommates, Halloween has been in full swing since about Thursday evening. There’s been chatter from celebrities about their looks — both planned looks and also yet-to-be-determined looks. All the talk has led to the costumes with extravagant make-up, outfit and overall creativity. Get into some of the best looks given thus far!

The post These Celebs Are Pulling Out All The Stops For Their 2021 Halloween Costumes appeared first on The Shade Room.