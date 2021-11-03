These African-American Candidates Won The Election In Their States, Becoming The First Black Mayors & Lt. Governor

It’s up, and it’s stuck! Last night’s election took place in several states across the U.S., and voters used their voice to help change the political climate and give us a long-overdue outcome! When it comes to representation, Black and Brown men and women continue to prove that they’re qualified to be in all spaces, and their residents agree. From the mayor to the lieutenant governor, allow us to introduce you to the new individuals in office who are ready to make changes.

According to The Root, Tyrone Garner, Ken Welch, and Ed Gainey became the first black mayors in Kansas City, KS, St. Petersburg, FL, and Pittsburgh, PA. Mayor-elect Garner, formally a retired Kansas City deputy chief, focused his platform on tax relief, improving public safety, and support for small businesses. He defeated current Mayor David Alvey with 51% of the votes.

Mayor-elect Welch took home nearly 60 percent of the votes, compared to city Councilman Robert Blackmon’s 40 percent. The former Pinellas County Commissioner has a strong track record creating workforce housing, which he focused on during the campaign trail. Now that he is elected mayor, he plans to keep the same initiative with his new administration, according to Fox 13 news.

Last but not least is Mayor-elect Gainey. The former state Representative declared that his vision as mayor consisted of unity, progressive change, and pledging to make the city safer, affordable, and diverse. Reports from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette show he won 71% to 29% over retired Pittsburgh police officer Tony Moreno.

Black men aren’t the only ones who won in the recent election. Winsome Sears, a Republican, is now the first Black woman elected as lieutenant governor of Virginia. The Marine veteran plans to fund historically black colleges and universities, create safer neighborhoods, communities, and help children get a good education. According to WAMU, only 10 Black women have ever been elected to statewide office.

Congrats to all the newly elected candidates! We can’t wait to see the change you all will make in your states.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post These African-American Candidates Won The Election In Their States, Becoming The First Black Mayors & Lt. Governor appeared first on The Shade Room.