These 10 side hustles are pursuits you can start today to boost income

Earn extra cash and find a creative outlet with these on-sale course bundles for a range of side hustles Photo by Corinne Kutz / Unsplash

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Through the pandemic, many have turned to side hustles to bolster their income and pursue their passion. It’s possible to make a decent amount of extra cash from such pursuits. Here are 10 side hustles you can launch right away – and these courses are a further 40 per cent off when you use the coupon code VIP40.

Article content The QuickBooks 2021 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper Learn to do your own (or others’) accounts with this essential QuickBooks bundle. Manage payments, invoices, and reports easily. Get The QuickBooks 2021 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper for $22.84 with code VIP40. The 2021 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle Having a business is made infinitely more difficult without visibility from your potential customers – which is where marketing comes in. Whether you want to spread the word about your own side hustle or make social media marketing your side hustle, this bundle has what you need.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Get The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle for $15.64 with code VIP40. The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle Producing audio and video has never been a more important industry. Pick up everything you need to know about doing it in Adobe Premiere Pro CC with this comprehensive bundle. Get The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle for just $22.85 with code VIP40. The Complete Leadership & Business Coaching Bundle If you have experience with leadership in business, becoming a coach might be the perfect side hustle for you. Pick up the extra skills you need in this comprehensive coaching bundle. Get The Complete Leadership & Business Coaching Bundle for $30.66 with code VIP40 at checkout.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle Many of us have refined writing skills and exercise them daily in our jobs. Learn to apply those skills to your side hustle with this bundle, including how to improve your copy, and applying your writing to business concepts. Get The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle for $19.23 with code VIP40. The 2021 Complete Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle Becoming a specialist writer can earn you even more money in your side hustle. Become a certified SEO and SERP pro with this bundle containing 26 hours of content on Google SEO, video SEO, Amazon marketing, and an SEO masterclass. Get The 2021 Complete Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle for $22.85 with code VIP40.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Complete 2021 Superstar Photographer Bundle Make your side hustle a creative pursuit with this photography bundle. It can teach you everything from lighting your shots, wedding photography, and night photography to selfies, post-processing, and photo editing. Get The Complete 2021 Superstar Photographer Bundle for $22.85 with code VIP40. The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle Pick up essential freelance writing skills with this bootcamp bundle. Become a better writer, follow writing exercises, improve productivity, and more. Get The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle for $22.85 with code VIP40. Prices are subject to change.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.