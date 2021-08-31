There’s No Bad Blood Between Lil Nas X And Tony Hawk As The Two Link For Skateboarding Fun

Despite his viral tweet about Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboard, Lil Nas X and the skateboarding icon recently linked up! Proof of the moment came in the form of a TikTok video and two photos collectively posted to their Instagram accounts.

Both stars seemingly uploaded the content at the same time with captions referencing Instagram’s “nah he tweakin” fiasco last week. The phrase flooded comment sections in an unexplained wave. However, fans suspected it started with Nas’s “nah he tweakin” comment about Tony’s skateboard on Rap’s Instagram page.

“Nah WE tweaking,” Lil Nas X wrote in his caption featuring the TikTok video and two images. Meanwhile, Tony wrote “Nas he tweakin” in his caption and only shared the video.

Lil Nas X posed with Tony’s skateboard, alongside Tony and a large skateboarding ramp. It’s unclear where they’re located. Nas pretends he’s about to skateboard on the ramp naming trade tricks like the “McTwist.” But, right before he goes down, a video edit shows Tony popping up in his place. Tony, being the expert, does his thing on the ramp for a few seconds. When he lands at the top again, Lil Nas X pops up in his place.

“That’s how you skateboard,” Lil Nas X says to which Tony responds off-camera “you tweaking.”

As previously reported, Lil Nas X mainly took to Twitter to blast critics of his “Satan Shoes” after news of Tony’s skateboard dropped. Tony collaborated with the canned water company Liquid Death to create 100 limited-edition skateboards designed with paint mixed using his blood. The decks reportedly sold out within 20 minutes at $500 each.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “And maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Similarly, Lil Nas X and streetwear company MSCHF partnered in March to release custom Air Max 97s. The sneakers featured a drop of human blood from one of MSCHF’s employees and a pentagram pendent. At the time, only 666 pairs were available and retailing at $1,018 in reference to Luke10:18, which speaks on Satan’s fall from heaven. His collaboration ended in a voluntary recall of the shoes, after Nike filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement.

The Shade Room cannot confirm whether the whole thing was a publicity stunt or whether they linked up after Lil Nas X’s thoughts went viral. Either way, nothing to see here folks as Lil Nas X and Tony seemingly have no bad blood between them!

